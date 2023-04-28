icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2023 07:55
HomeWorld News

Biden’s approval hits record low – Gallup

Just 37% of Americans said they approve of the president’s job, a new poll shows
Biden’s approval hits record low – Gallup
US President Joe Biden at an event in Washington, DC, April 26, 2023. ©  Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to a historic low as he announced that he would run for re-election, according to a Gallup poll released on Thursday. Just 37% said they approve of the way Biden has handled the job – the lowest number reported by Gallup since his inauguration in 2021.

“Biden’s job approval has been in the low 40% range for most of the past 19 months, apart from the current reading and a 38% score last July,” Gallup said. “Only Ronald Reagan in early 1983 had a lower ninth-quarter average among elected post-World War II presidents.” 

The poll was conducted from April 3-25 and completed the day Biden formally launched his re-election campaign. On Tuesday, the president’s team released their first video ad, with the slogan “Let’s finish the job.” 

Biden’s most pressing challenges include the slowdown of economic growth, high inflation, and the energy crisis. According to Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index, 16% of Americans rate the economy as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’, 37% as ‘fair’, and 47% as ‘poor’, while 75% said the economy is getting worse.

READ MORE: Trump responds to Biden’s re-election announcement

Biden’s likely opponent in the general election, former President Donald Trump, declared in November 2022 that he is running for re-election. “We are living in a catastrophe. With your vote on November 5, 2024, we are going to crush Joe Biden... at the ballot box,” Trump told a crowd of supporters on Thursday.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 by beating heavily favored former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but lost to Biden in 2020.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Died suddenly
0:00
25:19
How dairy is hitting your pockets!
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies