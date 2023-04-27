icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Apr, 2023 13:04
HomeWorld News

Mystery military craft with ‘Russian’ markings investigated in Poland

Media said it was most likely an old air-launched missile from the Warsaw Pact era
Mystery military craft with ‘Russian’ markings investigated in Poland
FILE PHOTO: Police officers in Poland. ©  Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Polish officials are working to establish the origins of a purported military craft discovered in the northern part of the country. National media reported that the fragments had “inscriptions in Russian” on them and that the object was likely a Polish missile.

The mystery find was discovered in a forest some 15 km east of the city of Bydgoszcz, the administrative center of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, according to news reports and statements by Polish officials on Thursday. Media said there was a heavy presence of law enforcement, soldiers and bomb experts in the area.

Polish authorities offered only limited comments on the incident. The defense ministry stated that the situation posed no threat to civilians in a Twitter post. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed an ongoing probe into the “aerial military craft” near Bydgoszcz by military and civilian investigators.

Zelensky doubles down on Poland missile claims
Read more
Zelensky doubles down on Poland missile claims

RMF FM radio initially reported that the aircraft may have been a drone and that investigators found inscriptions in the Russian language on them. It later revised the assessment, suggesting that the remains came from an air-to-surface missile, which probably belonged to the Polish military. Poland has a stockpile of legacy weapons received from the USSR when it was a member of the Warsaw Pact.

The object was reportedly first found on Monday, but has likely been at the location for as long as several weeks. It was described by journalists as several meters long and sticking out of the ground.

Last November, two Polish farmers were killed by a missile close to the Ukrainian border. Kiev claimed that the projectile was Russian, with President Vladimir Zelensky urging “collective action” by NATO members in retaliation.

Warsaw acknowledged that it was most likely a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, which strayed off course and into Polish airspace. The Polish government, which supports Kiev in its fight against Russia, blamed Moscow for the incident.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global idols
0:00
27:31
The Swiss currency scandal
0:00
27:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies