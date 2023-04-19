icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Apr, 2023 20:56
HomeWorld News

TikTok declares war on ‘climate misinformation’

The short-video platform said it would promote “authoritative” content instead
TikTok declares war on ‘climate misinformation’
File photo: TikTok offices in Culver City, California, August 27, 2020. ©  Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok announced on Wednesday that it will crack down on “misinformation” about climate change and elevate “authoritative information” from independent fact-checkers. The changes will go in effect on April 21 to mark Earth Day.

The new policy was announced in a blog post about “driving sustainability awareness” ahead of the environmentalist holiday. Believing it has “an important role to play in empowering informed climate discussions” on its platform, the company said it was rolling out “several initiatives that will help reduce harmful climate change misinformation while elevating authoritative information year-round.”

Starting Friday, content on the platform will be inspected for accuracy by TikTok’s safety partners,” and labeled misinformation if it “undermines well-established scientific consensus,” such as “denying the existence of climate change or the factors that contribute to it,” the company said.

As UK’s Sky News pointed out, TikTok has “toughened its stance on harmful content” in recent months after facing pressure from Western governments on privacy and safety, as it is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Earlier this month, British regulators fined TikTok £12.7 million ($15.9 million) for not removing users under the age of 13 and using their data without parental consent. Last month, the head of the US spy agency NSA described the platform as China’s “Trojan horse” that can present “divisive material” to the American public. 

The Orwellian RESTRICT Act is a chilling echo of ‘1984’ and an erosion of American freedom
Read more
The Orwellian RESTRICT Act is a chilling echo of ‘1984’ and an erosion of American freedom

The US federal government and half the states have banned TikTok on official devices. In the name of banning TikTok altogether, some US lawmakers have proposed the RESTRICT Act, which critics say would enable total surveillance and censorship of all social media.

The Chinese government has insisted that it “takes data privacy and security very seriously” and has never asked – nor will it ask – “any company or individual to collect or provide data, information or intelligence located abroad against local laws.”

TikTok’s response to government pressure mirrors that of Silicon Valley-based platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which embraced varying degrees of censorship and “content moderation” after the 2016 US presidential election.

Independent journalists granted access to Twitter’s internal documents have shown that much of the censorship push was driven by the “Russiagate” conspiracy theory, promoted by government officials, media outlets and newly minted “misinformation experts” working together in what has been dubbed the “censorship-industrial complex.”

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Strategic autonomy’
0:00
25:4
Taking in Snowden: The Tibbo refugees
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies