icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2023 19:40
HomeWorld News

FBI arrests alleged Pentagon leaker

The suspected source’s identity was revealed by the New York Times, which worked with US government-funded online investigators to identify him
FBI arrests alleged Pentagon leaker
FBI agents take part in a raid in North Dighton, Massachusetts, April 13, 2023 ©  AP / Jennifer McDermott

Armed FBI agents have arrested a 21-year-old military reservist believed to be behind the leaking of classified Pentagon briefings, including on the conflict in Ukraine. The government was assisted in its manhunt by the same media organizations that published the contents of the files.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the arrest of Jack Teixeira on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the FBI announced that its agents had conducted an “authorized law enforcement activity” at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts. 

Earlier on Thursday, the New York Times (NYT) identified Teixeira as the figure responsible for posting hundreds of classified military documents on a Discord server where the paper said “about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.” 

Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, reportedly came across the documents while in work.

Kiev outraged over Pentagon leaks – Politico
Read more
Kiev outraged over Pentagon leaks – Politico

The documents were then posted on the wider internet by some of the group’s members, and reported on by the mass media. Although the NYT published a number of stories based on the files, it opted not to protect its source and instead outed Teixeira after partnering with “open source intelligence” outfit Bellingcat to identify him.

Bellingcat is funded by multiple western states and has a history of working on investigations that suit the policy priorities of the US government.

The files posted online by Teixeira revealed that US and NATO special forces are active in Ukraine, that Ukrainian casualties are higher than publicly acknowledged by US officials, that Kiev’s forces are low on ammunition, and that the US has spied on its allies throughout the conflict. Other documents in the collection contained “sensitive” material related to Ukraine, China, the Middle East, and terrorism. 

The Pentagon has neither confirmed or denied the documents’ authenticity, but has acknowledged that some of the material is “similar in format” to its intelligence briefings. Some US and foreign officials have claimed that several of the files are false or doctored.

READ MORE: Pentagon narrows access to classified documents – CBS

The White House has asked the US media not to publish any damaging revelations from the leak. Mainstream outlets have mostly complied, with the Washington Post joining the New York Times in attempting to track down the source instead. Immediately prior to the Times naming Teixeira, the Post identified him as a “young, charismatic gun enthusiast” who worked inside a secure facility on a military base.

Teixeira was arrested “without incident,” Garland said. He will be arraigned in a federal court in Massachusetts, the attorney general added.



Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Plastics: A curse or a blessing?
0:00
26:57
There’s always money for war
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies