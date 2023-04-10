icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 08:21
Pentagon leak source may be an insider – Reuters

US investigators reportedly have four or five theories on what motivated the party behind the alleged breach
Pentagon leak source may be an insider – Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building. ©  Digital Vision via Getty Images

The Pentagon suspects that a US citizen may have been behind the apparent leak of a trove of classified information containing several bombshell revelations, Reuters has reported. 

Photos of documents appearing to originate from the Pentagon, with many marked as highly classified, were posted online in March. However, their potential authenticity was only reported by Western media last week.

The documents contain purported Pentagon data on Ukraine's military strategy and resources, allege illegal surveillance activity by the US against Israel and that Israeli spy agency Mossad organized demonstrations against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

There are multiple theories on the possible motivation behind the leak, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. They range from a “disgruntled employee to an insider threat who actively wanted to undermine US national security interests,” the news agency said on Sunday.

Russia almost shot down British spy plane – WaPo
Read more
Russia almost shot down British spy plane – WaPo

Part of the ongoing investigation focuses on looking into how widely intelligence is shared internally to limit the sample of possible culprits, according to the sources.

Reuters stressed that it could not independently authenticate the leaked materials. US investigators have claimed they could not rule out that some of the documents could have been doctored to mislead the inquiry or to disseminate false information.

The Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, was one of the targets of US espionage, CNN has reported. Another story by The Washington Post claimed that in late September 2022 Russia “almost shot down” a British spy plane.

