icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Apr, 2023 21:11
HomeWorld News

Russia almost shot down British spy plane – WaPo

The incident could have drawn the US and NATO directly into the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Washington Post says
Russia almost shot down British spy plane – WaPo
FILE PHOTO: A Russian Su-27 fighter jet. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Russia and NATO were just a step away from a potential all-out war last year after a Russian fighter jet almost shot down a British surveillance aircraft, the Washington Post claimed on Sunday, citing a new document from a trove recently leaked from the Pentagon.

The incident, which occurred in late September 2022 was allegedly much more serious than London had previously admitted, the newspaper reported. Back in October 2022, Britain’s Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace told the parliament about the incident, adding that Moscow blamed it on a technical malfunction and London accepted this explanation.

The document, seen by WaPo, describes it as a “near-shoot down of UK RJ” – a reference to the ‘River Joint’ moniker common for the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft used to collect radio transmissions and electronic messages. The UK said in October that the plane had been intercepted by two Russian Su-27 fighters over the Black Sea, with one of them “releasing a missile” near the British plane.

UK claims Russia fired missile near its spy plane
Read more
UK claims Russia fired missile near its spy plane

According to WaPo, the incident could have potentially triggered Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, possibly leading to a direct involvement of NATO forces in the conflict in Ukraine, or even a direct conflict between Moscow and the military bloc.

Neither has the US or the UK nor has Russia commented on the document’s contents, WaPo said. The same paper also suggested that the US took a more cautious approach towards reconnaissance missions in the Black Sea region and in particular told its Air Force to stay away from the Crimean Peninsula, the newspaper reported.

A map contained in the document shows several lines drawn over sections of the Black Sea to mark the areas where American surveillance aircraft can and cannot fly, WaPo reported. One of them goes about 12 nautical miles off the coast of Crimea – a distance marking the territorial waters of a nation under international law.

Drone incident a set back for US intelligence gathering – CNN
Read more
Drone incident a set back for US intelligence gathering – CNN

Another one drawn about 50 nautical miles from the shore is called “SECDEF Directed Standoff.” According to the US media outlet, this line might indicate that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin might have ordered the US Air Force to keep their aircraft away from the peninsula.

Unlike France and the UK, which made crewed surveillance flights over the Black Sea, the US relied on drones, including the RQ-4 Global Hawk, the RQ-170 Sentinel, and the MQ-9 Reaper, the document said, adding that several such unmanned flights take place every month.

In March, the Pentagon accused Russian pilots of reckless flying and claimed that one of the Russian jets had clipped the propeller of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, causing it to go down. Russia denied hitting the drone or using weapons against it. It also said the US aircraft was flying with its transponder switched off in a no-go zone declared by the Russian military.

A video allegedly shot by the drone only showed a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet buzzing over it and allegedly ejecting fuel in the process. According to CNN, the Pentagon has further rerouted its surveillance drone flights over the Black Sea in the wake of the incident.

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The world of fake art
0:00
25:45
Maturity in neutrality? Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Professor at the School of Politics & International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University
0:00
28:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies