icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 11:48
HomeWorld News

Drone attack on Iranian military facility foiled – media

The UAV was shot down in the centrally located Isfahan province on Tuesday, Tasnim has reported
Drone attack on Iranian military facility foiled – media
FILE PHOTO. Iranian Plateau, Iran. ©  Sepahnews/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iranian air defenses downed a drone that was approaching a military compound in Isfahan province on Tuesday night, the news agency Tasnim has reported. The facility did not suffer any damage as a result of the attack, according to the outlet.

The incident occurred in the same province as the January 28 drone strike on a military “workshop” in the city of Isfahan, the capital of the eponymous province. In February, the Iranian authorities revealed having arrested the individuals suspected of being behind that strike. Officials in Tehran claimed that the alleged culprits of the January strike were acting on orders from Israel.

In a joint statement, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an influential branch of Tehran’s armed forces, warned the Jewish state that it would receive a “lesson to remember.”

Iran warns off US spy plane – media READ MORE: Iran warns off US spy plane – media

On the day after the January attack, the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials and other “people familiar with the operation,” also alleged that Israel was behind the act of sabotage.

Three explosives-laden drones had reportedly approached the military facility. According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, one of the UAVs was shot down by air defenses, while the other two crashed into a protective mesh above the complex.

Iran’s state-run IRNA media outlet quoted defense officials at the time as saying that “this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof.

In keeping with Israel’s usual policy of silence about such operations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies