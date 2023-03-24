icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2023 05:09
HomeWorld News

US says Ukraine may have to negotiate for territory

Washington has generally rejected diplomacy with Moscow in favor of military aid to Kiev since fighting erupted last year
US says Ukraine may have to negotiate for territory
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 22, 2023. ©  AP / Jose Luis Magana

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested that Ukraine may have to enter into talks with Russia before it can resolve questions regarding its borders, but insisted such decisions must be left to Kiev.

During a congressional hearing on Thursday, America’s top diplomat was asked whether the White House supported Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in his vows to retake the Crimean Peninsula by force, offering only an indirect answer.

“I think there’s going to be territory in Ukraine that the Ukrainians are determined to fight for on the ground; there may be territory that they decide that they’ll have to try to get back in other ways,” Blinken said, apparently referring to diplomatic efforts.

However, he went on to argue that “these have to be Ukrainian decisions about what they want their future to be and how that lands in terms of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity, the independence of the country,” but added that Washington would like to avoid a situation which “simply invites the Russians to reset, rearm and then re-attack” following any potential negotiations.

Crimean naval base attacked by drones – governor READ MORE: Crimean naval base attacked by drones – governor

The question to Blinken was posed by Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who voiced concerns that the United States would be “asking for a world of hurt” if it attempted to ensure “no Russian presence at all in Crimea,” as has been repeatedly proposed by Zelensky.

The region has been in Moscow’s possession since 2014, when its majority Russian-speaking residents voted to reunify with the Russian Federation soon after Ukraine’s Euromaidan coup. It was previously part of Russia’s territory and was only transferred to Kiev’s administrative control by Soviet authorities in 1954, however.

Crimea has played a role in the current conflict in Ukraine, serving as a staging area for Russian forces focused on the country’s south. Earlier this week, Russian naval vessels in the area came under drone attack, but sustained no major damage after the UAVs were repelled by air defenses, according to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev. The city has hosted the main base for Moscow’s Black Sea fleet since its founding in 1783.

While US officials have appeared to back Zelensky’s previous vows to seize the peninsula and have largely eschewed any diplomacy with Russia, Blinken’s comments on Thursday could indicate a softening of that stance. Moscow, however, has stated that Crimea will not be a part of any future negotiations, insisting that the region would remain under its control for good.

READ MORE: Cost of Ukraine reconstruction assessed

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Alternative order
0:00
24:53
Magnetic Olkhon: Legends of Baikal’s most mystical island
0:00
26:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies