icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2023 09:03
HomeWorld News

EU nation urges UN probe of ‘terrorist attack’

Hungary wants to know who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines and why, the foreign minister said
EU nation urges UN probe of ‘terrorist attack’
FILE PHOTO: A United Nations Security Council meeting. ©  Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

The UN should provide a framework for investigating last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has suggested. He called the incident “scandalous” and said Budapest wanted to get to the bottom of it.

“This is basically the first time when such a major European critical infrastructure was attacked. By whoever – but it was attacked,” the diplomat told RIA Novosti news agency. It should be considered an act of terrorism, he added.

Budapest supports a “comprehensive, deep, structured and detailed” probe into what happened, Szijjarto said. Hungary wants to know “who committed it and why.”

He said the UN should have a role in investigating the sabotage, because the organization was not created “as an integration of like-minded countries,” but as a “platform for countries to talk to each other, who even consider each other as enemies.”

“I think the UN should give a framework for such kind of an investigation,” regardless of who initiates one, Szijjarto added.

Biden ‘lied’ about Nord Stream blasts – Seymour Hersh
Read more
Biden ‘lied’ about Nord Stream blasts – Seymour Hersh

The Nord Stream natural gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany were ruptured in late September by explosive devices planted by an unknown party, which is largely presumed to be a nation state. According to investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, the clandestine operation was conducted by the US with the assistance of Norway. Both nations have denied any involvement.

Before Hersh published his findings earlier this month, Moscow argued that the US had most to win from disabling the undersea pipelines, as it has long sought to stop the EU from buying Russian energy.

American producers of more expensive liquefied natural gas have captured a large share of the European energy market, since Brussels declared decoupling from Russia as a priority, after the Ukraine conflict escalated into open hostilities a year ago.

In the interview, which the Russian news agency released on Monday, Szijjarto reiterated his country’s commitment to opposing any attempts to ban cooperation with Russia on nuclear energy, and questioned the rationale for the EU’s blacklisting of Russian journalists.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anatomy of a coup
0:00
28:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies