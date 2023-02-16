icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2023 10:23
HomeWorld News

A ‘world government’ may end humanity – Musk

The billionaire is urging “civilizational diversity” as a hedge against total global collapse
A ‘world government’ may end humanity – Musk
FILE PHOTO. Elon Musk ©  Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Any attempt to create a single world government is a cause for concern, since it could strip humanity of diversity and precipitate the end of civilization, billionaire Elon Musk has told a summit of government officials in Dubai.

The SpaceX CEO made a virtual appearance at the 2023 World Government Summit in the UAE on Wednesday. The event is aimed at fostering cooperation between nations, but Musk warned against taking it too far.

“We want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having – and this may seem odd – too much cooperation between governments,” Musk said.

Historically, different civilizations were separated by distance, so when one went into decline, others could rise, Musk reasoned. When Ancient Rome fell, Islam rose and managed to preserve much of the Roman knowledge and build upon it, Musk said. But in a globalized world this may no longer be a viable scenario.

We want to have some amount of civilizational diversity, such that if something goes wrong with one civilization, that the whole thing doesn’t collapse, and humanity keeps moving forward.

The imperative for humanity’s survival may be of universal importance, Musk believes, considering that as far as we know, there may be no other species anywhere that has developed consciousness.

“I have seen no evidence of alien technology or any alien life whatsoever. I think I’d know,” he mused. “SpaceX – we do a lot. I don’t think anyone knows more about space than me, at least about space technology.”

READ MORE: Elon Musk hints Twitter will go to the dogs

The thought that there are no aliens is “troubling,” he added, because it means that human civilization “is like a tiny candle in a vast darkness, and a very vulnerable tiny candle that could easily be blown out.”

Musk urged his audience to take great care to avoid humanity being wiped out by some cataclysm.

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
NATO roadblock: Türkiye stands in front of Sweden
0:00
26:53
Diamonds are forever, but are they real?
0:00
27:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies