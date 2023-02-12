icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2023 19:56
HomeWorld News

Economic toll of Türkiye earthquakes estimated

The disaster could cost the country up to $84 billion, a Turkish business group calculated
Economic toll of Türkiye earthquakes estimated
People stand on the rubble of a collapsed building during rescue operations in Hatay, Türkiye, February 12, 2023 ©  AFP / Bulent Kilic

The devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Monday could have wreaked $84 billion worth of damage in Türkiye alone, according to a business group cited by Bloomberg. The group’s figure is dramatically higher than previous estimates.

Bloomberg reported the likely price tag on Sunday, citing an unnamed “Turkish business group.” Earlier this week, the US-based Fitch ratings agency claimed that economic losses “appear likely to exceed $2 billion” and could reach $4 billion “or more.” Bank of America put the figure at around $3-5 billion, plus “at least another $2-3 billion needed for supporting impacted people.”

A price tag of $84 billion would represent more than a tenth of Türkiye’s GDP.

Power of Türkiye-Syria quakes measured in nuclear bombs
Read more
Power of Türkiye-Syria quakes measured in nuclear bombs

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye on Monday morning, followed hours later by a magnitude 7.6 quake in nearby Kahramanmaras Province. The earthquakes dealt widespread devastation across nine Turkish provinces and in neighboring Syria, killing 22,327 people in Türkiye and injuring 80,278, according to a government tally on Saturday evening.

In Syria, combined figures from the government in Damascus and militant groups in the affected regions put the death toll above 3,500.

The earthquakes were the most powerful to strike Türkiye since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, a magnitude 7.8 shock that killed an estimated 32,000 people and injured 100,000. The most devastating earthquake to hit Türkiye in recent years struck Kocaeli Province in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people. 




Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What is the cost of a human life?
0:00
26:45
Heroes and villains? Nivedita Das Kundu, senior researcher at York University
0:00
29:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies