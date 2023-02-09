icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2023 17:21
HomeWorld News

Details emerge on Chinese ‘spy balloon’ – WSJ

The downed craft was reportedly fitted with antennas that could collect communications, the outlet reports
Details emerge on Chinese ‘spy balloon’ – WSJ
©  AFP / Chase Doak

The alleged Chinese “spy balloon,” shot down off the coast of South Carolina last weekend, was equipped with advanced surveillance equipment capable of picking up sensitive communications, an unnamed senior State Department official told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to retaliate.

While China has maintained the balloon was a civilian airship that drifted off course while collecting meteorological data, the source claimed its manufacturer had a “direct relationship” with the Chinese military. It was fitted with “large” solar panels to power the extensive instrumentation on board, which allegedly included antennas, sensors and other equipment capable of intercepting communications and gathering other intelligence.

The unnamed official said the US military spent the eight days the alleged spy craft was traversing the continental US gathering information about the device, using high-altitude U2 spy planes. Authorities are also reportedly examining the debris found floating in the Atlantic Ocean. 

The House and Senate are set to be briefed by military, intelligence and diplomatic officials regarding the balloon on Thursday. The newly declassified information is meant to “justify the US’s impending action” that President Joe Biden is preparing to take against “China’s surveillance program,” the outlet said.

Biden explains balloon takedown delay
Read more
Biden explains balloon takedown delay

Beijing uses similar balloons for surveillance across five continents, administration officials claimed on Wednesday. The Pentagon asserted that China had nearly doubled the size of its satellite fleet between 2018 and 2021 and now had 260 surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance satellites monitoring the globe.

The balloon, which drifted over a nuclear missile site and other sensitive military assets, could have been carrying explosives in its multi-ton payload, US Northern Command Chief General Glen VanHerck told Politico on Monday, adding that several similar Chinese craft have flown over the US before, but the Pentagon somehow missed them. 

Despite the apparent threat of explosives, the White House has said the military waited to destroy the balloon until it was over water, so as not to imperil any civilians or property with falling debris. Airspace over parts of North and South Carolina was closed, as fighter jets were finally sent to shoot it down on Saturday.

China’s Foreign Ministry has demanded the return of what was left of the balloon, reminding Biden on Tuesday that “the airship does not belong to the US – it belongs to China.”

In a symbolic rebuke of Beijing, the US House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution condemning China's use of the balloon on Thursday, calling the incident a "brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Energy is power; the geopolitics of gas
0:00
27:9
Space, the final frontier... but at what cost?
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies