icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2023 23:33
HomeWorld News

Biden explains balloon takedown delay

The US commander-in-chief “ordered” the Pentagon to shoot down the suspected Chinese surveillance device days ago
Biden explains balloon takedown delay
©  AP / Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden has said that he gave his authorization to shoot down a Chinese high altitude balloon a day after he was first briefed on the suspicious device hovering over “sensitive” US military sites, but his defense officials convinced him to wait until it was “safe” for people on the ground. 

“I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible,” Biden told reporters on Saturday. “They decided, without doing any damage to people on the ground… they decided that the best time to do that was when it got over water outside within a 12 mile limit.”

Biden was first briefed on the situation on Tuesday, according to his press secretary’s statement earlier in the day. When pressed on whether he had given any explicit orders and who recommended him to wait, the US leader reiterated that he “told them to shoot it down… on Wednesday.”

The US administration came under heavy criticism from Biden’s detractors for allowing the foreign craft to breach the US airspace, and seemingly sitting idly while it flew over multiple “sensitive” military locations.

US shoots down Chinese ‘spy balloon’ READ MORE: US shoots down Chinese ‘spy balloon’

The Pentagon publicly aknowleged it had been “tracking” the suspicious device on Thursday, after the unusual sighting caught media attention, but did not clarify for how long. By then, the craft apparently already passed over Alaska and through the Canadian airspace, before it was spotted over Montana. The military claimed that it never posed any danger to aircraft or threat to national security. 

On Saturday, after the object, floating at an altitude of around 18 kilometers (60,000 feet), traversed the United States unimpeded and reached the Atlantic Ocean, an F-22 fighter jet shot it down just off the coast of South Carolina.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported on the “successful” operation, confirming that Biden gave his authorization days ago, but “US military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area.” Austin also thanked Canada for its “contribution to tracking and analysis,” indicating that US officials knew about the balloon all along.

China reacts to Blinken visit delay READ MORE: China reacts to Blinken visit delay

Beijing insists that the device was actually a Chinese civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. “This is entirely an unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear,” China’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In response to the incident, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing, calling it “a clear violation of US sovereignty.” China countered that no such visit had been agreed on in the first place.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pax-Africana: Outsiders should stay out of Africa, Africa should resolve its own conflicts! – Prof. Adekeye Adebajo
0:00
28:15
NSA surveillance of American citizens after 9/11
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies