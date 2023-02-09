icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2023 12:40
HomeWorld News

US accused of waging ‘information warfare’

Beijing has lashed out at Washington over its “irresponsible” response to the “spy balloon” incident
US accused of waging ‘information warfare’
US Navy sailors recover a high-altitude Chinese balloon in the Atlantic ocean on February 5, 2023 © AFP / US Navy

Washington’s claims of an airship surveillance system are nothing but “information warfare,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday. An unmanned balloon’s flight over the US and its subsequent downing  last week has intensified tensions between the US and China.

Mao said that accusing Beijing of running a network of spy airships over the US is “irresponsible” and part of “information warfare against China.” The diplomat added that everyone knows which country has the largest spy and monitoring systems.

The statement came after the Pentagon claimed the downed airship was “part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program.” This network was going on for “several years,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a briefing on Wednesday. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on the same day that China had a “fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations…which have also violated the sovereignty of other countries.”

Mao has insisted that the balloon was a civilian weather research airship that had veered off course and that Beijing had communicated its peaceful nature to Washington. Last week, the diplomat similarly said that the US was “deliberately hyping up the matter.” 

A Chinese unmanned airship was seen flying across the continental United States last week. The Pentagon immediately said China was “most certainly” using it to gather intelligence. 

READ MORE: Chinese ‘spy balloon’ potentially rigged to explode – Pentagon

The “spy balloon” scandal caused US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to cancel his planned visit to China. Last weekend, the US sent an F-22 fighter jet to destroy the balloon with a missile strike after it drifted off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing called this decision an “unacceptable and irresponsible” reaction.

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Energy is power; the geopolitics of gas
0:00
27:9
Space, the final frontier... but at what cost?
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies