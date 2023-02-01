icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2023 11:52
HomeWorld News

US denies misuse of American aid in Ukraine

Washington will keep working with Kiev and other partners to tackle corruption in the country, the Department of the Treasury says
US denies misuse of American aid in Ukraine
The US Treasury Department building is Washington, DC. ©  AFP / Saul Loeb

The US Treasury Department has said there are no indications that money provided to Kiev by Washington is being misused amid the country’s conflict with Russia.

Reuters raised the issue on Tuesday in the wake of a corruption scandal in Ukraine last week, which resulted in the dismissal of several high-ranking officials. These included the deputy head of President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, several deputy ministers and heads of regional administrations, as well as Deputy Prosecutor General Aleksey Simonenko.

“We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine,” stated Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper. “We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended.”

However, Apper pointed out that Washington would continue working with the World Bank to track US financial aid packages “to confirm that they are used as intended, as well as with Ukraine and other partners to tackle corruption.”

Multiple Ukrainian officials fired amid corruption scandals
Read more
Multiple Ukrainian officials fired amid corruption scandals

US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle previously praised the Kiev government for carrying out the purge. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said it was “a defining moment for Ukraine,” while his Democratic counterpart Richard Blumenthal described the dismissals as proof that Zelensky was serious about keeping his promise that “there will be zero tolerance of fraud or waste.”

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley expressed concern during a hearing on Thursday that corruption in Ukraine could be “a kind of cancer eating away at support that they need from everyone in the world,” but Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland assured him that this would not happen.

In a video address on Wednesday, Zelensky warned that the wave of dismissals among the country’s top officials was not finished.

“Now there is a certain lull in personnel decisions. But it doesn’t mean that all the necessary steps have already been taken. There will be more decisions. Those in the system who don’t meet the fundamental requirements of the state and society shouldn’t get used to their chairs,” he said.

On Monday, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing unnamed sources, that eight ministers in the Ukrainian government were at risk of losing their jobs and could well be shown the door later this month.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anonymous whistleblowers: Trying to stay out of prison
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: Escalation ladder
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies