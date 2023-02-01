icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2023 03:00
HomeWorld News

NATO state wants to fast-track training of Ukrainian tank crews

Polish instructors believe five weeks is enough to master German Leopards
NATO state wants to fast-track training of Ukrainian tank crews
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Michael Sohn

While the basic training course to operate German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks takes around ten weeks, Polish instructors claim it is possible to cut that timeframe by half to get Ukrainian crews ready for battle in just over a month.

After leading the charge on sending Western-made tanks to Kiev, Warsaw is now “likely” to provide the necessary training as the country hosts one of Europe’s three Leopard training centers, military experts told Reuters on Tuesday. The facility in the village of Swietoszow in western Poland, near the German border, is equipped with simulators to train 14 crews simultaneously.

“If we intensify training (by maximising the number of) instructors, our time and our weekends, we can train an entire crew in five weeks,” the commander of the facility, Major Maciej Banaszynski, told Reuters. In addition to crew training, Polish instructors now offer “courses for mechanics for the arms, chassis and equipment accompanying Leopards,” he added.

Poland expands offer of tanks for Ukraine READ MORE: Poland expands offer of tanks for Ukraine

Warsaw has yet to officially confirm whether Ukrainian crew would be trained at that facility, but Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov previously said his troops will undergo training in Poland.

Last week, Germany caved to the pressure from the US, Poland and several other fellow NATO member states, with Chancellor Scholz announcing his decision to ship 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from Germany’s own stock to Kiev, no later than by the end of March.

Warsaw immediately pledged another 14 Leopards, after Berlin said that it would authorize other countries in possession of the German-made hardware to re-export it to Kiev. The UK, Canada, Spain, Norway and the Netherlands have all promised their heavy armor to Kiev.

US to arm Ukraine with ‘longer-range’ missiles – Reuters READ MORE: US to arm Ukraine with ‘longer-range’ missiles – Reuters

The US also agreed to supply Kiev with 31 of its M1 Abrams main battle tanks – but cautioned that the delivery could take several months. According to recent reporting by the Washington Post, the US tanks were only offered as “cover” for Germany to send the Leopards, and will not arrive until the end of the year at the earliest.

Russia has maintained that foreign weapons, including heavy tanks, will not change the course of the conflict. “As we said in the past, these tanks will burn just like the rest. They just cost a lot [to make],” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week, referring to the Abrams specifically.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking it to the People: A World of Referendums
0:00
23:55
Tragedy of identity? Nicolai Petro, Author of ‘The Tragedy of Ukraine’ & Professor of Political Science
0:00
29:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies