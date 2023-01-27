icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 19:10
HomeWorld News

Germany comments on fighter jets for Ukraine

Despite Berlin's backtracking on tanks, Defense Minister Pistorius said that warplanes are a far riskier proposition
Germany comments on fighter jets for Ukraine
A German Air Force Tornado flying above Nevada, US, 2007 ©  Wikipedia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated on Friday that Berlin will not supply Ukraine with fighter jets. However, Germany already broke a long-held taboo when it agreed to donate tanks, and some officials believe that donating combat aircraft is also inevitable.

Berlin on Wednesday pledged a company-sized force of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, announcing that it would also allow other European countries export their Leopard fleets to Kiev. The decision came after months of public hesitancy, during which the idea of sending heavy armor to Ukraine was condemned by some within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ party as too risky and escalatory.

Ukrainian leadership responded to the news by stepping up their demands, asking Germany and the US for fighter jets and long-range missiles. “The countdown is running,” Kiev’s former ambassador to Berlin, Andrey Melnik, tweeted on Friday. “I’m curious to see how long [the German government] can continue to refuse the delivery of German fighter jets and missiles.”

Lockheed ready to provide Kiev with F-16s – FT
Read more
Lockheed ready to provide Kiev with F-16s – FT

However, Pistorius told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that such deliveries are “out of the question.”

“Fighter aircraft are much more complex systems than main battle tanks and have a completely different range and firepower,” Pistorius said, adding that delivering them would “venture into dimensions that I would currently warn against.”

Despite this apparent red line, the Ukrainians have to date counted on Germany withering in the face of pressure from its NATO allies. “Germany will do it anyway at a later date,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told German TV earlier this month. “We have already seen this with the self-propelled howitzers, with the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system and most recently with the Marder and Patriot systems.”

Pistorius’ concerns about the complexity of fighter jets echoes the Pentagon’s reasoning behind its initial refusal to supply M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine earlier this month. Yet, despite the tanks’ poor reliability record and heavy fuel consumption, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that it would send 31 of them to Ukraine in the coming months.

The US has reportedly also told Ukraine that supplying jets is a “no-go, for now.” However, a European diplomat quoted by Politico on Thursday said that “last summer we had a red line on the HIMARS, and that moved. Then it was battle tanks, and that’s moving.” An unnamed European ambassador also told the outlet that while “fighters are completely unconceivable today, we might have this discussion in two, three weeks.”

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Glacier guardian: Looking into the ice to understand our past, present and future
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Kiev’s propaganda
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies