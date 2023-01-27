icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 11:44
HomeWorld News

Berlin apologizes after African Union accuses it of insult

The German Foreign Office made a botched joke about Russia’s foreign minister visiting the continent “not to see leopards”
Berlin apologizes after African Union accuses it of insult
People walk next to a banner originally set as part of the preparations for hosting a summit of the African Union in February 2022, in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. ©  EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP

Germany’s attempt to mock the trip of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Africa has backfired after the African Union chided Berlin over the use of a stereotypical emoji. The criticism prompted Berlin to issue a hasty apology.

On Tuesday, the German Foreign Office tweeted that Lavrov had embarked on a tour of Africa “not to see leopards, but to bluntly claim that Ukraine’s partners ‘want to destroy everything Russian’.” The word ‘leopards’ was depicted in the form of an emoji.

Local officials, including Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki, were unimpressed by the pun.

On Thursday, she noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently visited the organization, which “is based in one of the more than 20 African countries that Germany enjoys reciprocal diplomatic relations with”.

“Did she come to see animals? Or is the Continent of Africa, its people and wildlife just a joke to you?” she asked.

The rebuke prompted Berlin to backtrack on its comments. “Point taken and sorry. We value our African partners. Our tweet was in no way intended to mean offense,” the ministry wrote. It explained that the leopard emoji referred to the Leopard 2 tanks Berlin recently promised to send Kiev to help it in the conflict with Moscow.

“We wanted to call out the lies that Russia uses to justify its imperialist war of aggression against Ukraine,” it added.

In response, Kalondo advised Berlin not to apologize, but to “be careful” and treat its partners with respect. “Foreign policy is not a joke nor should it be used to score cheap geopolitical points by illustrating an entire Continent with colonial tropes on any issue.”

READ MORE: US anti-Russia bill ‘totally unwarranted’ – South African FM

Established in 2002, the African Union is a 55-member international organization which seeks to promote unity and solidarity in the region.

During his Africa trip, Sergey Lavrov has visited South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea. On Friday, the diplomat accused Western media of biased coverage of his foreign tour, claiming that some reporters working in African countries “were openly presenting the interests of the Western information machine” and “distorting” the real picture of the events.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Glacier guardian: Looking into the ice to understand our past, present and future
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Kiev’s propaganda
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies