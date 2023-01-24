icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany greenlights Leopard tanks for Kiev
24 Jan, 2023 19:34
HomeWorld News

Classified documents found at another US politician’s home

A lawyer for Mike Pence has reported the discovery of secret papers in the former vice president’s Indiana home
Classified documents found at another US politician’s home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting last November in Las Vegas © Getty Images / Scott Olson

If controversy loves company, President Joe Biden may take comfort in the fact that classified documents have been found at the home of another US leader – this time, former vice president Mike Pence.

A lawyer representing Pence, Greg Jacob, last week reported to the National Archives and Records Administration that a “small number” of papers with classified markings were discovered at the ex-VP’s home in Indiana. Jacob wrote in a letter to the agency that the find was made during a search by a legal firm that Pence hired in the wake of this month’s scandal over Biden’s handling of state secrets. CNN, which obtained a copy of the letter, first reported the news on Tuesday.

The records in question “were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration,” Jacob said in the letter. “Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence.” He added that Pence stood ready to cooperate with “any appropriate inquiry” and wanted guidance from the National Archives on the “prompt and secure return” of the documents.

US Democrats criticize Biden over classified documents READ MORE: US Democrats criticize Biden over classified documents

The FBI retrieved the documents last Thursday from a safe located in Pence’s home, where they had been placed after their discovery. CNN said the FBI and the Department of Justice have launched a review of the records and how they ended up at Pence’s home. Jacob delivered four boxes containing mostly copies of Pence’s vice presidential records to the National Archives on Monday, so the agency could conduct a review to ensure that no other classified documents were in his possession.

Official White House records are supposed to be turned over to the National Archives at the end of each administration. Biden became embroiled in controversy after news broke this month of four separate discoveries of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and his namesake think-tank in Washington. Those papers were from Biden’s two terms as vice president and his years working in the Senate.

Both Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are being investigated by special counsels over their handling of secret documents. The FBI raided Trump’s home in Florida last August, recovering papers that the president claimed to have declassified prior to taking them from the White House in 2021.

READ MORE: Pence responds to Trump’s re-election bid

Top stories

RT Features

MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: How it ends
0:00
27:26
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies