icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 07:33
HomeWorld News

Pence responds to Trump’s re-election bid

The former US vice president says Republicans will have “better choices” in 2024
Pence responds to Trump’s re-election bid
Copies of memoirs by former US Vice President Mike Pence, November 15, 2022. © Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / AFP

American voters would like to see “new leadership” when looking at the 2024 US presidential election, former Vice President Mike Pence has said. His comment came shortly after his former running mate, Donald Trump announced his intention to run for re-election.

“You know, the president has every right to stand for election again,” Pence told the Associated Press on Wednesday, referring to Trump’s decision to seek a second term in 2024.

“I have a genuine sense that the American people are looking for new leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideals and that would reflect the respect and civility the American people show to one another every day, while still advancing the policies that we advanced during those years of service.”

“I think we will have better choices in 2024,” Pence added, speaking about the selection of a Republican Party candidate in the next presidential race. “I’m very confident that Republican primary voters will choose wisely.”

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid
Read more
Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Trump pledged to ensure that President Joe Biden “does not receive four more years” as he announced his 2024 bid from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night. The contest for the Republican candidacy follows disappointing midterm election results, with the party winning just a slim majority in the House of Representatives and failing to retake control of the Senate.

Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021, is a highly divisive figure in the US but remains popular among his core base. He criticized Pence for refusing to back his claim that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from him by the Democrats.

Trump tweeted on January 6, 2021, the day his supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC, that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to stop the certification of Biden’s win by Congress. Speaking to AP on Wednesday, the former vice president called Trump’s words “reckless,” adding that he had “endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies