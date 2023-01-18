icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2023 22:59
HomeWorld News

Rich activists beg Davos to ‘tax us now’

Over 200 millionaires from 13 countries once again asked for a global wealth tax
Rich activists beg Davos to ‘tax us now’
People attend a demostration against the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 15, 2023 ©  AP / Markus Schreiber

Only a tax on the rich “right now” can help save humanity from extreme inequality that threatens democracy and common good, a collection of “persons of wealth” said in an open letter to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

“We are living in an age of extremes. Rising poverty and widening wealth inequality; the rise of anti-democratic nationalism; extreme weather and ecological decline; deep vulnerabilities in our shared social systems; and the shrinking opportunity for billions of ordinary people to earn a livable wage,” said the letter, addressed to Klaus Schwab’s guests at the Swiss resort town of Davos.

The solution, they claimed, is a wealth tax – described as “simple, common-sense economics” and an investment in “our common good and a better future that we all deserve.”

There is no point in discussing divisions unless the global elite gathered at Davos addresses the “root causes of division” and builds fairer economies, the signatories insisted. “You, our global representatives, have to tax us, the ultra rich, and you have to start now.”

The most notable names among the 205 signatories from 13 countries are Abigail and Tim Disney, grandchildren of Walt Disney’s brother Roy. Joining them this year is Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, best known for his recent role as Hulk in Disney’s Marvel franchise.

John Kerry fuels Davos controversy with ‘ET’ speech READ MORE: John Kerry fuels Davos controversy with ‘ET’ speech

The letter is part of the campaign by a coalition of groups, calling themselves Patriotic Millionaires, Millionaires For Humanity, and Taxmenow. The latter’s co-founder, Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn, told the Guardian that world leaders need to impose a wealth tax if they care about “the safety of democracy, about our communities, and our planet.”

The same groups published a very similar letter last January, also appealing to the Davos set. That open letter focused more on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on income inequality, which the sequel referred to only in passing. 

It was the pandemic lockdowns, however, that contributed to the widely reported growth in income inequality in the West, with big businesses able to profit from government subsidies while many small family enterprises perished under the weight of restrictions. Meanwhile, the WEF has praised the lockdowns as “quietly improving cities” and suggested they could be used to combat climate change next.

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Negotiated settlement?
0:00
24:37
Access to education
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies