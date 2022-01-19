 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 15:44
HomeBusiness News

Global super-rich say ‘tax us now’

A letter from 100 multimillionaires calls on governments to hike taxes to help the poor amid pandemic turmoil
Global super-rich say ‘tax us now’
A Swiss police sniper stands guard on the roof next to the Congress centre during the first day of the World Economic Forum, on January 17, 2017 in Davos. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

A group of millionaires and billionaires from around the world published a letter on Wednesday calling the current tax system unfair and demanded that governments tax them more to help hard-working people. 

The super-rich signatories, including Disney heiress and philanthropist Abigail Disney, admitted that while the world has gone through an “immense amount of suffering” during the two years of the pandemic, they have seen their wealth rise, and yet “few if any of them” paid their “fair share in taxes.”

The letter, released as the world’s most powerful people meet for a virtual World Economic Forum in Davos, goes on to point out that a “complete overhaul of [the] system” is necessary as up until now it has been “deliberately designed to make the rich richer.”

“Restoring trust requires taxing the rich. Tax us, the rich, and tax us now,” the letter reads. 

Covid kills poor as rich get richer – report READ MORE: Covid kills poor as rich get richer – report

Some of the signatories are part of the Millionaires for Humanity movement, which has been campaigning for higher taxes on multimillionaires to help overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce inequality.

The initiative follows a damning report from Oxfam this week, ahead of the Davos forum. The anti-poverty charity says that the world's 10 richest people doubled their fortune during the two years of the coronavirus crisis, while the poorest 99% have seen their income go down.

Last October, a group of UK millionaires petitioned the British government to introduce a wealth tax to help pay for the economic recovery from Covid-19. A similar letter was published in the US in 2019, calling on the candidates of the then-upcoming presidential election to create a wealth tax on the ultrarich. Among the signatories were investor George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, and Abigail Disney.

Estimates suggest that, in 2021, the richest 10% of American families hold some 70% of the country's wealth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies