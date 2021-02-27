World Economic Forum shouted down on Twitter for suggesting Covid-19 lockdowns ‘improved cities all over the world’

The World Economic Forum, globalist champion of the Great Reset, has ruffled feathers online with an “out-of-touch” tweet how Covid-19 lockdowns are “quietly improving cities” across the globe.

A video accompanying the Friday tweet by the WEF shows images of deserted streets, grounded airliners and idled factories, then notes record declines in air pollution and a drop in carbon emissions. It later shows busy, smog-choked highways and notes that “the drop won't slow climate change unless we lock in emissions cuts.”

Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world. 📕 Read more: https://t.co/LoTPj7VyGwpic.twitter.com/EFSamua2PB — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 26, 2021

The tone-deaf tweet – coming amid millions of Covid-19 deaths and countless lives and businesses being destroyed by lockdowns – was quickly ratioed by Twitter users. The WEF's comments and linked article about the historic quietness brought on by lockdowns leading to better detection of small earthquakes were lost on most observers, who focused instead on the group's apparent affection for a dystopian, depopulated world.

lol not gone down that well like most of your "improvements"! keep coming up with more of this rubbish and everyone will see how "scientists" and "experts" are as useless as they are and your think tank can disappear as so out of touch! — Natasha (@londonabstract) February 26, 2021

Podcast host Dave Rubin made the WEF's tweet an answer to a question: “Siri, does evil really exist, and if so, can you show me in video form?”

READ MORE: What to do post-Covid? Deprived of routine, Americans haven’t a clue... and the Great Resetters couldn’t be happier

UK professional wrestler Jemma Palmer pointed out the video's anti-human tone. “So humans having a life is bad for the planet, but not having a life is bad for humans,” she said. “I'm all for doing less to the planet, but not at the expense of not living.”

So humans having a life is bad for the planet...But not having a life is bad for humans.I'm all for doing less damage to the planet but not at the expense of not living. — Jemma Palmer (@Jemmapalmer) February 26, 2021

UK radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer called the WEF's messaging “genuinely scary” and said it suggested that “human beings are the problem.” She added, “The WEF are absolutely stark staring insane if they think lockdowns are 'quietly improving' our cities.” Historian Roger Moorhouse chalked the post up to “anthropophobia” – fear of humans.

The @wef are absolutely stark staring INSANE if they think lockdowns are "quietly improving" our cities. Genuinely scary. https://t.co/pQ7usWGFRQ — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 26, 2021

anthropophobia - one of the more curious phenomena of our strange times... — Roger Moorhouse (@Roger_Moorhouse) February 26, 2021

Canadian taxpayer-advocacy activist Kris Sims said the WEF is “reveling in a year's worth of human misery. This open misanthropy is very illuminating if nothing else. My planet includes happy, busy, healthy, prosperous humans.” Irish author Melanie Murphy agreed, saying, “Yeah, it was so quiet I could actually hear all the devastation. Nothing to celebrate about a beehive without any bees.”

Revelling in a year's worth of human misery.This open misanthropy is very illuminating if nothing else.My planet includes happy, busy, healthy, prosperous humans. — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 26, 2021

yeah it was so quiet I could actually hear all the devastation nothing to celebrate about a beehive without any bees — Melanie Murphy (@melaniietweets) February 26, 2021

The WEF became a lightning rod for controversy in the past year as the elitist group's founder, Klaus Schwab, seized on the Covid-19 pandemic as a “narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world.” Schwab advocates a “reset of our economic and social foundations,” which would involve more globalized governments, building greener infrastructure and reforming capitalism in pursuit of more “equitable outcomes.”

Politicians dismissed concerns over the Great Reset, and the New York Times called it a “baseless conspiracy theory.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the politicians who called the Great Reset a “conspiracy theory,” after he was shown on video speaking of the pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate a “reset” of economic systems.

Justin Trudeau calling the coronavirus pandemic an opportunity for a reset as per the WEF, and parroting the ‘build back better’ line which Biden just so happened to use as a campaign slogan.Must all be a coincidence and not at all coordinated.pic.twitter.com/O406Cy5I8N — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) November 15, 2020

Conspiracy theorists, however, were back at it on Friday, suggesting that the lockdowns were just a table-setter for shutting down economies in the name of fighting climate change.

“Isn't it lovely to see all these quiet, dead cities, closed factories and grounded aircraft,” lawyer Francis Hoar said. “Take this as a warning that if lockdowns are accepted in any circumstance, they will be imposed for climate reasons before long. Lockdowns should be prohibited in any circumstances.”

Isn't is lovely to see all these quiet, dead cities, closed factories and grounded aircraft.Take this as a warning that if lockdowns are accepted in *any* circumstances they will be imposed for 'climate' reasons before long.Lockdowns should be prohibited in any circumstances. https://t.co/04FDJgzuNy — Francis Hoar (@Francis_Hoar) February 26, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!