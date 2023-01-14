Kosovo PM trying to become ‘new Zelensky’ – Vucic

The Serbian president reminded Albin Kurti that borders are determined by international law

The prime minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, is trying to play the victim and paint himself as a “new Zelensky,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday after meeting with US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, all the great powers have recognized Kosovo’s independence, don't expect anything nice and sugar-coated. It’s not from yesterday, there’s nothing to be surprised about,” Vucic admitted.

The president reaffirmed Belgrade’s stance that it sees Kosovo as a breakaway region and considers it an integral part of Serbia. Kosovo received partial international recognition, although its independence claim has been backed only by the US and most of its allies. Vucic noted that Kurti has been relentlessly trying to portray himself as a victim of Serbia’s purported aggression.

“Borders are not determined by Kurti, but by international law. This is another one of the desperate messages where he tries to present himself as a victim, as a ‘new Zelensky’, and me as a ‘little Putin’,” Vucic asserted.

Serbia and Kosovo were at odds throughout most of 2022 over Pristina’s plans to ban Belgrade-issued license plates in its jurisdiction. The controversial initiative prompted recurring tensions between ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanians in the region. Kosovo’s heavily armed police units were deployed to Serbian-populated areas, prompting locals to stage protests and erect barricades in response.

Tensions were reignited earlier this month when two Serbian youths were wounded in a drive-by shooting near the town of Strpce. The incident occurred as the two were walking and carrying traditional oak branches as part of the celebration of Orthodox Christmas. The alleged shooter, who has been detained, turned out to be an ethnic Albanian. Belgrade has blamed the incident on Kosovo’s authorities, stating it was a direct result of the hostile policies pursued by Pristina.