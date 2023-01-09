icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2023 07:46
HomeWorld News

Brasilia governor suspended in aftermath of capital riot

A top judge says unrest on such a scale could not have occurred without the approval of the authorities
Brasilia governor suspended in aftermath of capital riot
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro invade the National Congress in Brasilia. ©  AFP / Sergio Lima

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes removed the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, from his post for 90 days on Sunday after right-wing supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in the capital.

Riots on such a scale, which saw thousands of demonstrators overrunning Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential Planalto Palace on Sunday, “could only occur with the approval and even effective participation of the competent authorities,” the judge said, explaining his decision.

The fact that major protests by supporters of Bolsonaro, who were unhappy about his defeat in the November election to leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, were being prepared was well-known and widely reported in the media, he pointed out.

According to judge, Ibaneis “not only made public statements defending a false ‘free political demonstration in Brasilia’... he also ignored all appeals by the authorities to carry out a security plan.”

The actions of the rioters were “despicable,” Moraes said, while pledging that those who masterminded and took part in the events will be held accountable.

Lula orders ‘federal intervention’ against rioters
Read more
Lula orders ‘federal intervention’ against rioters

“Brazilian democracy will not be shaken, much less destroyed, by terrorist criminals,” the judge insisted.

Moraes ruled that camps outside military bases set up by pro-Bolsonaro protesters should be removed within 24 hours, while also ordering social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block the accounts of users spreading incendiary content.

Police detained at least 400 people while working to restore order in the capital on Sunday. Newly inaugurated Brazilian president Lula has declared a state of emergency, which will stay in force in Brasilia until the end of the month. Justice Minister Flavio Dino described the chaos in Brasilia as an attempted “coup” and promised more arrests.

Late on Sunday, Governor Ibaneis issued a video apologising for the situation that unfolded on his watch, branding the protesters “real vandals” and “terrorists.”

“We didn’t believe at any time that these demonstrations would take the proportions they took,” he claimed.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro responds to Brazil riot charges

Bolsonaro, who is now reportedly staying in Miami, Florida, wrote on Twitter that “peaceful demonstrations... are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today… escape the rule.” The former president also claimed that left-wing protesters in Brazil were responsible for similar actions in 2013 and 2017.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US-OPEC relations souring
0:00
26:20
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies