icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2022 13:48
HomeWorld News

French reveal their priorities in Ukraine crisis – poll

Seven out of ten people would prefer to see peace talks rather than betting on a battlefield victory for Kiev, the survey found
French reveal their priorities in Ukraine crisis – poll
FILE PHOTO. The Türkiye-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. ©  Cem Ozdel / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

French people overwhelmingly favor arming Ukraine while promoting a negotiated peace solution, as opposed to simply giving Kiev weapons until it can defeat Russia, an opinion poll released on Sunday has shown.

Seven out of ten people in France told the pollster Ifop that they wanted their government and the EU as a whole to pursue peace talks while keeping up military aid to Ukraine. Details of the December survey were published by Le Journal du Dimanche.

Only two options were offered for this particular question. The 'talks plus arms' outcome was favored by the majority across the political spectrum, from 57% among supporters of the Socialist Party to 88% among those who voted for conservative political commentator and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, the report said. Support for peace talks was at 60% among those who backed President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party.

Divided into social groups, women (73%), people aged 25 to 34 (75%), public sector employees (73%) and residents of rural areas of France (72%) were the most likely to prefer a diplomatic solution to unconditional military support for Kiev.

Macron doubles down on ‘security guarantees’ for Russia
Read more
Macron doubles down on ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

The French perceive the future of the conflict with Russia with great uncertainty, the poll indicated. Just 21% said they expected the Ukrainian crisis to be over before 2024, while almost half (46%) declined to predict a deadline.

The share of the population worried about the conflict has dropped from 92% in early March to 83% this month, Ifop found.

Macron has stirred anger in Kiev and among Ukraine’s most vocal supporters in the EU by repeatedly calling for a negotiated end to the conflict. He stated that Russia will need to receive long-term security guarantees from the US and its allies as part of any solution.

Russia has cited NATO’s creeping expansion into Ukraine as one of the key reasons for deploying troops against its neighbor. Moscow perceives the US-led military bloc as an existential threat. An Ifop poll conducted in March said almost a third (30%) of French people agreed with the Russian argument.

Top stories

RT Features

Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The wealth and struggles of Africa
0:00
26:9
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies