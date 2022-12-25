icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 11:33
Dozens injured as stands collapse during basketball game

Officials in the Egyptian capital Cairo are blaming the incident on a crowd stampede
Dozens injured as stands collapse during basketball game
FILE PHOTO: An ambulance in the streets of Cairo. ©  AFP / Mohamed El-Raai

At least 27 spectators suffered injuries after the stand partially collapsed during a basketball game at an arena in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, the country's health ministry has said.

The incident at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in the city’s 6th of October district has left 27 people wounded, according to the ministry.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including fractures and bleeding, it added.

A section of the seats crashed on the spectators during a Super Cup game between Cairo’s Al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria.

The match was abandoned after the collapse, while some of the athletes and others rushed to help the fans, according to local media. More than 20 ambulances arrived at the site to evacuate the wounded.

In a TV interview, the Egyptian Sports Ministry’s spokesman Mohamed Fawzi blamed the collapse of the stands on an alleged stampede by visiting supporters of Ittihad.

READ MORE: FIFA president reacts to Indonesia stadium tragedy

Hassan Moustafa is a relatively new arena. It was built three years ago for the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship, which Egypt hosted.

