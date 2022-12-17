icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 09:21
HomeWorld News

Musk decides on banned journalists

The Twitter boss restored accounts that had been blocked for reporting his location
Musk decides on banned journalists
A phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background. ©  Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Elon Musk has unblocked the accounts of several journalists who had been suspended from Twitter for allegedly violating the platform’s “doxxing” policies.

The social media boss reinstated the accounts, which had been sharing data on the billionaire’s flights, following massive public backlash and an opinion poll he conducted on Twitter.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

The Twitter CEO had earlier held a poll asking the platform’s users whether they wanted the journalists’ accounts to be reinstated ‘now’ or ‘in seven days.’ A total of 58.7% opted for the former option, with almost 3.7 million people taking part in the vote.

On Thursday, Twitter banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists, including the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

Twitter blocks journalists reporting on ElonJet flight tracker
Read more
Twitter blocks journalists reporting on ElonJet flight tracker

According to Musk, they had reported on and shared links to ElonJet, an account that had been tracking the billionaire’s flights, an alleged violation of Twitter’s “doxxing” policy. The billionaire also argued that journalists had revealed his “exact real-time” location, which he said amounted to releasing “assassination coordinates.”

“If anyone posted real-time locations & addresses of NYT reporters, FBI would be investigating, there’d be hearings on Capitol Hill & Biden would give speeches about end of democracy!” he added.

ElonJet itself, which had been exclusively tracking the movements of the billionaire’s private jet, had also been banned, despite it stating that it was only sharing publicly available data.

After Musk suspended the journalists’ accounts, he came under heavy fire. Critics accused him of hypocrisy, given that the Twitter boss had once described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

It also drew a backlash from the United Nations and the EU. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the global body was “very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists.” 

“The move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse,” he added.

Meanwhile, the EU warned Elon Musk that Twitter could be targeted with sanctions over the move.

The Tesla CEO, who completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter in late October, had previously stated that his “commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did China just kill the petrodollar and US hegemony? (Professor Huang Jing) E1125
0:00
29:13
Whistleblowers in jail
0:00
26:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies