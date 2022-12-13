Massive fire at NYPD evidence warehouse (VIDEOS)

Over 100 emergency personnel struggled to extinguish the blaze, which could be seen on Doppler radar

A three-alarm fire broke out at the New York Police Department’s Evidence Control & Impound warehouse in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Over 140 firefighters were reportedly on the scene at the Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse on Columbia Street, two hours after the fire was first reported. An explosion triggered a partial collapse of the building, forcing some units to retreat, and FDNY officials told local media outlets that at least eight people were injured, including three firefighters, three EMS technicians, and two civilians.

The blaze allegedly began on a storage shelf before spreading throughout the 8,000 square foot facility, which is one of five warehouses the NYPD uses for storing confiscated vehicles. Pieces of evidence considered too large to fit in “normal” storage areas are also reportedly kept there.

The NYPD evidence warehouse just Epsteined. pic.twitter.com/bHPqahwmpL — Stephen Punwasi 📉🎄🎅🏼🐈 (@StephenPunwasi) December 13, 2022

“DNA, things from past crimes, burglaries, you know, maybe shooting incidents, we have some biological evidence as well,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters at a press conference as the fire continued to burn on Tuesday afternoon.

🚨#UPDATE: The massive Three alarm NYPD warehouse fire smoke can been seen all the way from the Manhattan skyline which is approximately 7 miles away from the location and currently showing up on Doppler radar pic.twitter.com/bXXwcdKt85 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 13, 2022

The massive plume of smoke was visible on Doppler radar, and footage posted to social media showed it could be seen from miles away in Manhattan and other parts of the city.

Massive fire at the NYPD’s evidence facility in Red Hook https://t.co/n49FYcYOWkpic.twitter.com/gHNznQq5Xo — myles miller (@MylesMill) December 13, 2022

Officials told local media the inferno could burn for days and said that the extent of the damage would not be fully known until it was quenched.