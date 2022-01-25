 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 06:51
HomeWorld News

NYC to bring back anti-crime units disbanded during BLM protests

As murder and shooting cases rise, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to tackle gun violence
NYC to bring back anti-crime units disbanded during BLM protests
An NYPD officer stands at the scene of shooting in Harlem on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York © AP / Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to tackle escalating gun violence on Monday, including the return of plainclothes anti-crime units, which were disbanded in 2020 after Black Lives Matter protests.

“We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” said Adams, a former New York City Police officer, during a speech on Monday just days after an NYPD officer was killed in Manhattan.

“I want to be clear. This is not just a plan for the future, it is a plan for right now,” he declared, calling gun violence “a public health crisis” with “no time to wait.”

Adams claimed the city had become a “dumping ground” for weapons and promised to put “boots on the ground on every block.”

This blueprint to end gun violence will not end this crisis overnight… but it will represent the biggest action in years to protect New York City

Plainclothes anti-gun crime units will be stationed in 30 city precincts where most incidents are reported – a sharp U-turn from his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, who scrapped the units in 2020 following Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

Small child & two bystanders shot as New York City’s wave of gun crime arrives in Times Square READ MORE: Small child & two bystanders shot as New York City’s wave of gun crime arrives in Times Square

After the city took several anti-police measures in 2020, including the cutting of funding by $1 billion, New York experienced a surge in violence.

Four New York City police officers have already been wounded in 2022, less than a month into the year.

In 2021, 485 murders were recorded in the city – a 4% increase over the year prior – while at least 1,562 shootings also took place.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies