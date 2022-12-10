icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2022 03:22
HomeWorld News

Twitter files unveil more FBI collusion

A top executive coordinated US election “enforcement” with federal agents
Twitter files unveil more FBI collusion
FILE PHOTO: The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington, DC. ©  AP / Jose Luis Magana

US federal agencies worked closely with Twitter moderators to clamp down on “disinformation” during the 2020 election, while executives went to great lengths to scrub certain content they deemed false and dangerous following increasingly frequent sit-downs with law enforcement and intelligence orgs, according to the third installment of the “Twitter Files.”

Shared on Friday by journalist Matt Taibbi, the trove of files includes a set of messages from Twitter’s former head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth. The executive reveals he was running out of “generic” names on the company’s internal calendar to hide the increasingly regular meetings with federal officials ahead of the 2020 election. 

“DEFINITELY NOT meeting with the FBI I SWEAR,” he quipped in response to a colleague who suggested calling it a “Very Boring Business Meeting That Is Definitely Not About Trump.”

Another missive speaks of Roth’s “weekly sync” with officials from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), suggesting he consulted with three-letter agencies to discuss “election security.” The message also mentions a “monthly meeting” with the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), a unit created to “identify and counteract malign foreign influence operations targeting the United States” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential win.

The FBI even went as far as to flag individual tweets thought to be problematic, in one case urging Twitter to censor a former Republican official – apparently on the basis of a Politifact article alone. The DHS, ODNI and “some NGOs that aren’t academic” were also involved in the process.

How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election READ MORE: How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election

A special channel was created on October 8, 2020 for senior executives like Roth, Trust and Policy chief Vijaya Gadde and top lawyer Jim Baker – who previously worked as general counsel for the FBI – to coordinate election-related decisions, given the name “us2020_xfn_enforcement.”

This “smaller, more powerful cadre” of senior executives made decisions “on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches,” while also “clearly liaising with federal enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content,” Taibbi wrote, dubbing the group a “high-speed Supreme Court of moderation.”

Musk fires FBI-linked Twitter executive READ MORE: Musk fires FBI-linked Twitter executive

Taibbi started publishing the “Twitter Files” on a rolling basis in collaboration with other reporters last week, having received direct authorization from the platform’s new owner Elon Musk. The first batch of records focused on Twitter’s decision to ban a controversial New York Post story on the foreign business dealings of then-candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, published in October 2020. “Shadowbanning” featured prominently in the second installation, showing that Twitter engaged in the practice despite repeated denials, while Friday’s trove largely centered on the permanent suspension of Trump, who was still a sitting president at the time.

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies