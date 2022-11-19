Biden’s granddaughter marries at White House

Naomi Biden is the first presidential granddaughter to tie the knot at the official residence

Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, married Peter Neal, her 25-year-old law student partner of four years, on Saturday at the White House. It was only the 19th White House wedding in the country’s history and the first in which the bride was the granddaughter of the president.

Biden is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter with his first wife Kathleen Buhle. Neal’s family is from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The couple met in New York City, introduced to one another by a mutual friend, and Neal proposed last year.

The two live at the presidential residence, and both work in the Washington DC area. Naomi is a lawyer in the city, whereas Peter works at Georgetown University Law Center. The Biden family paid for all wedding activities, according to the White House.

The event was closed to the public, and journalists in particular were barred from the festivities. The White House Correspondents’ Association released a statement claiming it was “deeply disappointed” its request to cover the wedding had been declined.

“White House weddings have been covered by the press throughout history and the first family’s wish for privacy must be balanced against the public’s interest in an event occurring at the People’s House with the president as a participant,” the organization’s board said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre explained that the no-media policy was merely respecting the wishes of the marrying couple, telling reporters on Friday that “it’s a family event and Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media.”

The family planned to release photos and a statement for the public later on Saturday.

President Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, and family members in Washington for the wedding are expected to celebrate with him at a special brunch event. It is not clear whether the press will be welcome there.