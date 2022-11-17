icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 20:56
HomeWorld News

House Republicans to investigate Biden family

Back in control on Capitol Hill, the GOP says it’ll examine whether the US President is “compromised” by his son’s business dealings
House Republicans to investigate Biden family
Joe Biden and his son Hunter Bidden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, August 13, 2022 ©  AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Republican lawmakers announced on Thursday that they would probe whether US President Joe Biden had been “swayed by foreign dollars or influence” through his son, Hunter Biden. President Biden met with more than a dozen of Hunter’s foreign associates, including the executive of a Ukrainian energy firm that employed the president’s son, files from Hunter’s laptop revealed.

Speaking at a press conference, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer alleged that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.” Citing whistleblowers, Comer claimed that “Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a scheme to try to get China to buy liquefied natural gas.”

Comer listed defrauding the United States, wire fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, conspiracy, and violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, as part of the “wide range of criminality” the Biden family was allegedly involved in.

These allegations were detailed in a report released shortly after the briefing.

FBI agent accused of sabotaging Hunter Biden probe resigns – media
Read more
FBI agent accused of sabotaging Hunter Biden probe resigns – media

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings have been scrutinized by Republicans ever since the New York Post published the contents of his laptop in October 2020. Emails and messages stored on the computer suggested that Hunter was paid millions of dollars by foreign officials and magnates for introductions to his father, who for much of this time was vice president of the US.

Files from the laptop show that during a single dinner in 2015, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates from Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Russia, including an executive from Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter a reported $50,000 per month from 2014 to 2018 to sit on its board. The following day, the Burisma executive emailed Hunter, thanking him for “giving an opportunity to meet your father.”

Republicans have been unable to act on this information until now, with Democrats holding both houses of Congress. As of Wednesday, however, the GOP will have a slim majority in the House of Representatives next year, and Comer will chair the Oversight Committee. 

“I want to be clear,” Comer stated. “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”

Speaking at the same press conference, incoming House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said that his committee will investigate the alleged politicization of the Justice Department by the Biden administration.



Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies