icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 18:40
HomeWorld News

Israel explains refusal to supply air-defense systems to Ukraine 

It’s “not possible,” because Israel doesn’t have the means to produce enough of the arms, the defense minister says
Israel explains refusal to supply air-defense systems to Ukraine 
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ©  JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israel simply does not have the production capabilities to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Kiev has requested the delivery of Iron Dome and other systems to counter drones it claims Russia received from Iran.

“The scale of our production is lower than the need for export. We don’t have a large enough production base” for what Ukraine needs, Gantz told reporters on Tuesday. He was preparing to step down for a new defense minister, to be appointed by the incoming PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Even if it is decided to change policy, it is not possible for us to empty our air defense systems. These talks are hot air,” Gantz added. “We are checking every day what can be done and how to expand our aid, but we must not forget that NATO stands behind Ukraine.” 

Kiev has repeatedly demanded military aid from Israel, most recently focusing on Iron Dome and Arrow air defense systems. Last month, Kiev’s ambassador in Tel Aviv, Evgeny Korniychu,  said in an interview the US should pressure Israel into giving Ukraine weapons, as “the only country that Israel is listening to.”

Ukraine wants US to pressure Israel
Read more
Ukraine wants US to pressure Israel

Israel is currently working to replenish the supply of Tamir interceptor missiles for Iron Dome batteries, after shooting down more than 4,300 rockets fired from Gaza by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad during the May 2021 conflict. 

Ukraine has also reportedly sought air defense systems from the US, citing the devastating Russian strikes against its infrastructure. President Vladimir Zelensky has accused Iran of supplying Moscow with Shahed-136 suicide drones, and his top adviser called for “strikes” – presumably by the US – on Iranian drone and missile manufacturing facilities.

Tehran acknowledged it had sold Moscow a “small number” of drones but said it was before the hostilities in Ukraine escalated in February. 

Israel has refrained from providing direct military aid to Ukraine in an effort to maintain relations with Moscow, which has an expeditionary force in neighboring Syria.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies