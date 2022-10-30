icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 18:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine wants US to put pressure on Israel

Washington should persuade its ally to send weapons to Kiev, the Ukrainian ambassador said
Ukraine wants US to put pressure on Israel
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile, August 2022 © Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

The United States should persuade Israel to provide military assistance to Kiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Evgeny Korniychuk has said. In an interview with The Hill newspaper, published on Sunday, Korniychuk claimed that, as the US is “the only country that Israel is listening to,” Washington should also ensure that its close ally abides by Western sanctions on Russia.

Revealing that he meets with the US ambassador to Israel on a weekly basis, Korniychuk jokingly referred to Tom Nides as a “secret weapon” in his campaign to push Israel out of its neutral status.

This is why we discuss the different measures of support, and again, we need to change this major trend that makes Israel’s position different from the rest of the democratic world, and have more military technical cooperation,” he said.

The Ukrainian ambassador admitted that there has been some “positive development” in relations with Israel, which recently offered his country a missile warning system. However, Ukraine is expecting “more from Israel, of course,” he said. He expressed hope that alleged military ‘collaboration’ between Russia and Iran in Ukraine – something that both countries have been denying – would make Israel change its stance on arms supplies.

Israel shares Iranian drone intel with US READ MORE: Israel shares Iranian drone intel with US

Korniychuk’s remarks came less than a week after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, citing “the operational limitations,” made it clear to his Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov that Israel “will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine.” However, Israel is prepared to continue supplying Kiev with humanitarian aid and life-saving defense equipment, Gantz said. Russia, meanwhile, has been consistently warning the West against “pumping up” Ukraine with weapons, explaining that it would only prolong the conflict and cause unnecessary casualties.

Korniychuk revealed that the second most important issue for him, after getting military assistance from Israel, is to ensure that Israel enforces anti-Russia restrictions. While Tel Aviv doesn’t have its own sanctions legislation, its government said the country “is doing everything it can” in order to be part of the international sanctions effort.

“The issue of sanctions is also important and the Americans are in a much better position to check whether the Israelis are following those sanctions or not,” Korniychuk said. 

A Treasury Department spokesperson told The Hill that it works “closely” with its partners, including Israeli, “to cut off avenues” for Russia to evade sanctions.

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies