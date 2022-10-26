icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin oversees retaliatory nuclear strike drills
26 Oct, 2022 09:15
HomeWorld News

Israel shares Iranian drone intel with US

President Herzog insists the images prove that Tehran supplied Moscow with so-called “kamikaze” drones
Israel shares Iranian drone intel with US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington DC, October 25, 2022. © Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Israel has presented photos to the US that it says are proof that Russia has been using Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in Ukraine. President Isaac Herzog shared the data during his trip to Washington on Wednesday, where he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is set to meet President Joe Biden.

“President Herzog will present US government officials with images of Shahed-136 exploding UAVs prepared for a launch in a military exercise in Iran in December 2021. Another photo shows the same type of drone downed during the fighting in Ukraine,” Herzog’s office said in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the president’s trip, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

The photos show that the drone stabilizers are “identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering,” the office stated.

Ukraine a test range for Western arms – defense minister
Read more
Ukraine a test range for Western arms – defense minister

“Once again Iran proves it cannot be trusted and that in every region where there is killing, suffering, and hate – Iran is there,” Herzog said. “Iranian weapons play a central role in global destabilization, and the international community must learn its lesson, now and in the future.”

Blinken said on Tuesday that “the provision of drones by Iran to Russia to enable its further aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is showing horrific results on the ground in Ukraine.” He added that the US will continue to work closely with Israel against “the other actions that Iran is taking closer to home.” 

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of using Iranian drones after Moscow stepped up strikes on Ukrainian territory this month.

Tehran denied supplying any weapons to either side of the conflict. Russia has also not confirmed using Iranian equipment in Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies