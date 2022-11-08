icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 17:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine asks US for new anti-drone weapon – ABC 

Kiev wants American C-RAM guns to counter “Iranian” drones used by Russia
Ukraine asks US for new anti-drone weapon – ABC 
FILE PHOTO: A US military C-RAM point defense system in action ©  Wikipedia

The government in Kiev has requested from the US a number of C-RAM minigun air defense systems to counter Russian strikes by Iranian-designed drones, according to a letter signed by the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and obtained by ABC News.

Stefanchuk reportedly wrote to senior members of the US Congress, asking for weapons to “protect important objects, especially crucial power plants.” He also asked for longer-range missiles – presumably for the US-supplied HIMARS rocket artillery – so the Ukrainian military can target drone launching areas “deep behind the enemy lines.”

The Raytheon-made Land-based Phalanx Weapons Systems (LPWS) are the US Army version of naval point defense guns, commonly known as Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) systems. The LPWS is mounted on a tractor-trailer for mobility. The US military has used them to protect high-value targets, such as its embassies in places like Baghdad and Kabul, against incoming mortars and rockets. 

While the Pentagon would not comment on specific Ukrainian requests, the US military said it was focusing on “equipment that is relevant for the current fight.”

“We are working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine’s priority security assistance requests, delivering weapons from US stocks when they are available,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Garron Garn told ABC.

Japan devises hypersonic plan – media
Read more
Japan devises hypersonic plan – media

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced the delivery of two NASAMS air defense systems on Monday. Six more were promised by Washington in August, but will take time to arrive. 

Following the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge in early October, Russia has struck infrastructure targets across Ukraine, crippling the country’s electrical grid. Many of the attacks were carried out by Geran-2 drones, which resemble the Iranian Shahed-136s. 

Accused by Ukraine of selling strike drones to Russia, Tehran said it had provided Moscow with a “small number” of drones before the hostilities escalated in February, suggesting the ones currently in use were built domestically using Iranian blueprints. Officials in Kiev have called for “strikes” – presumably by the US – on Iranian drone and missile manufacturing facilities, so far to no effect.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies