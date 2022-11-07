icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 15:30
HomeWorld News

Pope issues warning to German Catholics

The pontiff was reacting to reforms proposed by a faction in the country, suggesting that priests should be allowed to marry
Pope issues warning to German Catholics
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis ©  Global Look Press / Vatican Mediia / Catholic Press

Pope Francis has criticized reforms suggested by a progressive German Catholic movement, which would include allowing women to become deacons and permitting same-sex relationships in an effort to address dwindling numbers.

“I say to German Catholics: Germany has a great and beautiful evangelical church; I do not want another one, which will not be as good as that one,” Francis told a German journalist during his trip to Bahrain on Sunday. He was responding to a question about declining church membership.

The German Catholic Church risks falling into “ethical discussions… about contingent things” that have nothing to do with the “core of theology” but would still have “theological consequences,” he warned.

The Pope then urged Germans to seek inspiration in the “simple religiosity that you find in grandparents.” He maintained that he did not suggest going “backwards” but rather going “to the roots,” adding that otherwise the religion could turn into “an ethicism disguised as Christianity.”

Priests and nuns watch porn – Pope
Read more
Priests and nuns watch porn – Pope

In June, German media reported that “hundreds of thousands” of Germans had officially resigned their membership of both Catholic and Protestant churches. Over the past 15 years, the number of people who belonged to either of the two churches reportedly fell from 61% of the population to less than 50%.

Back in late 2019, the German Catholic Church launched a series of conferences called the Synodal Path aimed at discussing theological and organizational issues. In February 2022, these conferences endorsed a list of proposals directed at the Vatican in particular. The list included granting women a right to become priests, allowing priests to marry, blessing same-sex relationships, and reviewing the Catholic Church’s teachings on sexual ethics altogether.

The head of the German Catholic Church, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, called the celibacy rule “precarious,” arguing that a right to marry would be “better for [Catholic priests’] lives and they wouldn’t be so lonely.”

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies