3 Nov, 2022 20:52
TV host likens white Republican women to roaches

Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ has alleged that women who favor GOP candidates are like bugs voting for an insecticide
TV host likens white Republican women to roaches
‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin is shown attending a theater event last week in New York City. © Getty Images / Roy Rochlin

’The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin has suggested that white women who vote for Republicans in next week’s US congressional midterm elections are like roaches casting their ballots for an insecticide because the GOP may try to curtail abortion rights.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican,” Hostin said on Thursday’s episode of the talk show. “It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?” she asked, referring to the popular insecticide brand.

The incendiary comment sparked outrage from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who called it “insulting.” Hostin refused to back down, saying, “They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’?”

Hostin, who identifies as half Puerto Rican and half African-American, has previously been accused of racist comments, such as when she argued last month that former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley went by a Westernized first name because she was a racial “chameleon” who was trying to hide her Indian heritage. Ironically, as Haley pointed out, Nikki is an Indian name, as well as her real name. Hostin was given the name Asuncion at birth and changed it to Sunny to further her television career, saying “most Americans can't pronounce” her real name.

Hostin offered no explanation as to how voting for potentially anti-abortion candidates is against the self-interest of women who are opposed to abortion. Nor did she connect the dots between favoring Republicans and a product that would kill its user.

Griffin, the only conservative voice on the panel, pointed out that Hostin herself is opposed to abortion. Hostin replied that she’s personally against abortion because of her religion, but she doesn’t believe that view should be forced onto other women.

“Then why is another woman not able to have a different view?” Griffin asked. She added, “Do we love democracy or not? Because, just saying that, it’s insulting to the voter. People will make their decisions based on what’s right for their family.”

White suburban women, who make up 20% of the US electorate, favor Republicans in the midterms by a margin of 15%, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released this week. Just two months earlier, Democrats held a 12-point lead in the same demographic group.

