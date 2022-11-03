icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2022 17:26
HomeWorld News

Serbian president warns of ‘hellish’ winter

Aleksandar Vucic pointed to the rising prices of electricity and gas in Europe with cold weather approaching
Serbian president warns of ‘hellish’ winter
FILE PHOTO. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic addresses reporters ©  Jure Makovec / AFP

European countries are in for a “hell” of a winter due to the skyrocketing costs of energy, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the government in Belgrade has done its best to stockpile natural gas, in case the pipeline delivering Russian gas via Turkey is sabotaged as well.

“Colder weather will start in five to seven days and then Europe will start to burn its gas reserves,” Vucic told reporters after observing military exercises at a range in eastern Serbia.

“Yesterday, the price of gas was $219 for 1,000 cubic meters and today it’s $450,” Vucic added. “It’s going to go up every day, because when the first batch starts leaving the stockpile and there is nothing to replenish it with, the price will rise.”

The Serbian president noted that this will also make electricity more expensive, pointing to a similar jump in price on the European spot market, which he said went from €156 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday to €240 on Thursday. 

This will be a hell of a difficult winter.

Vucic insisted that Serbia itself is well prepared, having stockpiled 667 million cubic meters of gas at four facilities. The people of Serbia have no reason to worry, even if something happens to the TurkStream pipeline delivering natural gas from Russia, he said. 

Craters discovered at Nord Stream blast site
Read more
Craters discovered at Nord Stream blast site

“If they cut it tomorrow, or carry out a sabotage and play stupid again – even though it is known who’s behind the Baltic blasts, but we all play stupid so as to not harm the country’s interests – we would survive. I’m not sure about others,” Vucic said, referring to the September explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines. Moscow has blamed the UK for orchestrating the sabotage, which London has denied.

Serbia is not a member of the EU and has not joined the bloc’s sanctions against Moscow, despite the rising pressure from Brussels to do so.

European gas futures were trading between $1,333 and $1,405 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, amid fears that the unusually warm weather will soon give way to more seasonal November temperatures. 

The flow of natural gas from Russia, which the EU long relied upon, has been disrupted this year by a combination of factors. In addition to EU sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine complicating payments, the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by explosions in September. A pipeline through Poland stopped working in May due to counter-sanctions, while gas transit through Ukraine was stopped in October. 

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies