Kremlin says saboteurs targeting pipeline to Türkiye captured

The Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, says the suspects were seeking to destroy a section of TurkStream

Saboteurs have been detained while plotting to blow up part of the TurkStream pipeline, which delivers Russian natural gas to Türkiye, the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

“Certain forces … have already made an attempt on TurkStream. The saboteurs have been caught, and several people have been arrested. They wanted to blow it up. On our territory, on soil,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov’s remarks follow Russia’s proposal to turn Türkiye into a hub for Russian gas, re-exporting it to European consumers. He was speaking on the sidelines of an international summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW