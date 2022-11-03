Craters discovered at Nord Stream blast site

A section of the Russian pipeline was completely destroyed, the operator says

The Swiss-based operator of Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said it discovered explosion craters on the seabed near the damaged first string.

“As of November 2, 2022, Nord Stream AG has completed the initial data collection at the site of the damage to the first string of the pipeline in Sweden's exclusive economic zone. According to the preliminary results of the inspection of the damaged area, technogenic craters of 3 to 5 meters in depth were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 meters from each other,” the company said in a statement.

It noted that the pipeline section between the craters is completely destroyed, with pipe fragments scattered in a 250-meter radius.

The company says its experts will continue to analyze the data gathered at the site in Swedish waters, and that it is also awaiting permission to assess the seabed around the pipes in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone.

Three of the four strings of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were damaged in late September. Swedish seismologists said at the time they registered two explosions on the gas routes.

Russia initiated a probe into the incident, condemning it as an “act of international terrorism.” After their own investigations, Sweden and Denmark both found that the leaks on the pipelines were caused by explosions, but have not said who might be responsible. Russia's Defense Ministry said it suspects the British Navy, an accusation that London has denied.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section