icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Nov, 2022 16:55
HomeWorld News

France is ‘changing gear’ on migrant issues – minister

After the murder of a 12-year-old girl, the French government says it seeks a new immigration bill that will be “hardline”
France is ‘changing gear’ on migrant issues – minister
French National Police evacuate migrants from a squat in the city of Toulouse, France, August 26, 2022 ©  AFP / Valentine Chapuis

France will introduce tough immigration legislation next year, making it easier to deport foreign criminals, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Le Monde on Wednesday. Under pressure from the right, Paris is “changing gear,” Darmanin said.

The bill will be debated in parliament in early 2023. While its specific provisions remain to be hammered out, the minister said that it will allow the police and courts to punish criminal aliens more effectively, while making it easier for legal immigrants to obtain work permits to shore up the country’s labor demand.

One of its measures, Darmanin explained, will strip away three-quarters of the existing grounds for illegal immigrants to appeal deportation orders. The government will also remove access to social services for those set to be deported, remove rules barring long-term residents from deportation, and force the local authorities to act on expulsion orders.

Migrants can reverse French rural de-population – Macron
Read more
Migrants can reverse French rural de-population – Macron

According to Le Monde, France issued 122,000 expulsion orders in 2021 but only enforced 3,200 in the last two years. Although foreigners make up 7% of the French population, they are responsible for 19% of crimes, according to figures cited by both Darmanin and French President Emmanuel Macron. In Paris, foreigners are responsible for half of all crimes.

While pro-migrant activists say that many of these crimes are trivial, the latest push to tighten up immigration law comes after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a suitcase in Paris with her throat cut last month. The suspect, charged with raping and murdering the schoolgirl, is an Algerian woman who had been issued a deportation order two months previously.

With right-wing politician Eric Zemmour describing the murder as “Francocide” and National Rally leader Marine Le Pen demanding that the government stop “out-of-control illegal immigration,” Darmanin said that by tackling the problem, he would seek to deny the right “political fuel.”

“It is up to us to enact the strong – sometimes even hardline – measures that the French want or need, otherwise others will do it for us,” he added.

Macron has long been pressed by the right to harden his immigration policies, as migrant camps became a familiar sight on Paris streets under his leadership. Macron has failed to live up to his 2019 promise to execute 100% of all deportation orders, but now insists that he will focus on removing “the most dangerous” criminal foreigners.

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies