icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 22:04
HomeWorld News

Pelosi attacker faces 50 years in prison

Canadian-born David DePape was in the US illegally, Fox News reported, citing immigration sources
Pelosi attacker faces 50 years in prison
Police tape is seen in front of the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, California, October 28, 2022. ©  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the actual target of David DePape, the man who broke her husband Paul’s skull with a hammer, authorities revealed on Monday in the charging documents. DePape faces up to 50 years in prison for assaulting an official’s family member and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. 

He also appears to be in the US illegally, Fox News reported, citing sources in immigration enforcement.

DePape, 42, was arrested last week after police found him wrestling with Paul Pelosi at the couple’s San Francisco home. He reportedly struck Pelosi’s head with a hammer, sending the 82-year-old to the hospital for surgery. According to the criminal complaint made public on Monday, DePape told the police he was really after Nancy Pelosi – who was in Washington, DC at the time.

“DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” the FBI said in an affidavit. “If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth’, he would let her go, and if she ‘lied’, he was going to break ‘her kneecaps’.” After Paul Pelosi told him his wife would not be home for several days, “DePape reiterated that he would wait.”

Nancy Pelosi's husband hospitalized after attack
Read more
Nancy Pelosi's husband hospitalized after attack

It was San Francisco police who arrested DePape after finding him struggling with Pelosi over a hammer. After the officers arrived, police say DePape wrested the hammer away and swung it into the older man’s head. Among the evidence recovered at the site were zip ties, rope, tape, gloves and broken glass at the rear of the house, according to the FBI.

DePape reportedly admitted breaking into the Pelosis’ home by using the hammer to shatter a glass door and later using it to strike Paul Pelosi.

As the ambulance was taking Pelosi away to surgery, he told the police that DePape had showed up in his bedroom at 2:30am demanding to talk to “Nancy” and that he had never seen him before, again according to the court papers.

DePape was born in Canada and came to the US 20 years ago, but had overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally, a source in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison for “attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of the performance of official duties” and up to 30 years for “assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties,” the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies