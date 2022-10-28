icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Oct, 2022 13:01
Intruder breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s house

The assailant was apprehended by police after injuring the US House speaker's husband
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. ©  Nathan Howard/Getty Images

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been attacked at the couple’s home in San Francisco, according to a statement by the politician’s office on Friday.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” the statement reads, adding that the suspect is now in custody and his motives are being investigated.

Paul Pelosi is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the statement says.

The speaker herself was not in San Francisco at the time of the break-in.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement concludes.

The incident occurred after it was revealed earlier this month that Pelosi, who as speaker of the House of Representatives is also the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, said she would have physically assaulted former president Donald Trump if he had appeared on Capitol Hill during the riots in Washington.

On January 6, it was speculated that Trump, who insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from him through voter fraud, could personally join a crowd of demonstrators at the Capitol building to protest the certification of electoral college votes to formalize the Joe Biden’s election victory.

READ MORE: Pelosi was ready to ‘punch’ Trump (VIDEO)

Although Trump never ended up appearing at the Capitol, a previously undisclosed video released by CNN revealed that Pelosi said at the time: “I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out.” She added that she would probably “go to jail” for the attack, but stated that was a consequence she would be “happy” to accept.





