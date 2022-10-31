icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia closes Black Sea ‘grain corridor’
31 Oct, 2022 17:39
HomeWorld News

Instagram glitch suspends ‘millions’ of accounts

A huge number of users were randomly suspended from the social media platform
Instagram glitch suspends ‘millions’ of accounts
©  Instagram

Instagram said it is investigating a sudden mass suspension of its users’ accounts which was apparently caused by a glitch. The confirmation came as thousands of complaints from furious Instagrammers began to flood other social media platforms.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram’s communication team said in a tweet on Monday.

Many users of the Facebook-owned platform received notifications informing them that their accounts had been suspended and that they were allowed “to disagree with this decision” within 30 days.

According to the Down Detector website, the outage affected tens of thousands of people.

However, analysis from The Verge suggests it could be “millions” of users, primarily iPhone owners. That estimate is based on the scale of the fall in follower counts, which, according to the outlet, was also caused by the glitch. 

The account of Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, appeared to have lost three million followers, the outlet noted, while Instagram’s own primary account was down by over a million. Such falling numbers, The Verge argues, gives “some perspective as to how many users are experiencing the issue.”

READ MORE: Twitter goes down for thousands of users

According to the platform, an Instagram account can be suspended if it doesn’t follow the guidelines, if it cannot be confirmed, and if it is not visible to other users.

In October last year, a bug sent both Facebook and its subsidiaries, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, offline. Twitter at the time was one of the few major social media giants not to be affected. In February, however, thousands of Twitter users were also hit by what the platform described as a “technical bug,” telling users that “something went wrong.”

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies