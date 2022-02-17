Twitter goes down for thousands of users

Thousands of users reported problems with Twitter on outage website Downdetector

Twitter was briefly down for many people, with users reporting problems accessing the site and the app from around 4pm GMT on Thursday. Users found they were unable to load new tweets or view profiles.

Downdetector received more than 4,500 outage reports in just 15 minutes around 4pm. Around 12% of the reports related to problems with the app while 86% related to problems with the website.

Twitter told the Independent that the outage was a result of a “technical bug” which prevents timelines from loading.

Many Twitter users also received messages stating “Something went wrong” and “Try reloading.”

As of 4:45pm GMT, however, Twitter’s status page showed that everything was working well with “all systems operational” and suggested that there were no major outages. By 5:45pm, both the website and app appeared to be working normally.

The issue comes less than a week after the site crashed for around an hour on February 11. Tweet deemed that issue resolved after two hours.

In October, Twitter was one of the only major social media giants not to be afflicted by a bug that sent Facebook, along with its subsidiaries Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, offline.