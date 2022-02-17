 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 16:38
HomeWorld News

Twitter goes down for thousands of users

Thousands of users reported problems with Twitter on outage website Downdetector
Twitter goes down for thousands of users
© AFP / Alastair Pike

Twitter was briefly down for many people, with users reporting problems accessing the site and the app from around 4pm GMT on Thursday. Users found they were unable to load new tweets or view profiles.

Downdetector received more than 4,500 outage reports in just 15 minutes around 4pm. Around 12% of the reports related to problems with the app while 86% related to problems with the website.

Twitter told the Independent that the outage was a result of a “technical bug” which prevents timelines from loading.

Many Twitter users also received messages stating “Something went wrong” and “Try reloading.”

READ MORE: Facebook moderators call working conditions ‘mental torture’

As of 4:45pm GMT, however, Twitter’s status page showed that everything was working well with “all systems operational” and suggested that there were no major outages. By 5:45pm, both the website and app appeared to be working normally.

The issue comes less than a week after the site crashed for around an hour on February 11. Tweet deemed that issue resolved after two hours.

In October, Twitter was one of the only major social media giants not to be afflicted by a bug that sent Facebook, along with its subsidiaries Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, offline.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies