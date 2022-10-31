Indian bridge collapse captured on CCTV, death toll continues to rise

At least 141 people confirmed dead after collapse of newly renovated suspension bridge in Gujarat state

At least 141 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a newly renovated bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat, the NDTV news outlet reported on Monday. Rescuers have saved a total of 177 people, while emergency services continue to search for missing persons.

CCTV footage of the exact moment of the collapse has now been released online and appears to show that a group of young people were deliberately shaking the bridge moments before the tragedy.

According to Indian news outlets, eyewitnesses have confirmed that the youngsters were continuously shaking the bridge and playing with cables while security services allegedly failed to take any action to stop them.

The tragedy occurred around 6:30pm local time on Sunday, when some 500 people, including women and children, were crossing the bridge, which was only intended to support the weight of around 125, according to officials.

The 230-meter bridge was built in the 19th century, during British rule. It was closed for renovations for the past seven months and was reopened to the public this week.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolences to all those affected, saying the tragedy in Morbi had left her “worried.”

“Relief and rescue efforts will bring succor to the victims,” the president said on her official Twitter account, which is run by her office.