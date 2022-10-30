icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 15:33
HomeWorld News

Bridge collapse in India kills dozens – officials

Several hundred people were reportedly on the newly renovated suspension bridge in Gujarat at the time of incident
Bridge collapse in India kills dozens – officials
©  social media

More than 60 people have been killed in the collapse of a newly renovated bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat, state government minister Brijesh Merja told the media.

“More than 60 people have died,” the official, who is now at the scene of the tragedy, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He earlier revealed that some people died after being rescued.

Dozens of people have been injured, according to reports, and a rescue operation is ongoing.

The Home Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, said the tragedy occurred at around 6:30pm local time on Sunday, when 150 people were on the bridge.

According to the witnesses, there may have been up to 500 people on the bridge at the time.

The 230-metre bridge was built in the 19th century, during British rule. It reopened to the public this week, after a six-month renovation. It is believed the structure was unable to support the weight of the large number of people walking on it.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the tragedy with Gujarat senior officials.

“Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected,” Modi said.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolences to all those affected, saying the tragedy in Morbi has left her “worried.”

“Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims,” the president said on her official Twitter account, which is run by her office.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies