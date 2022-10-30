Bridge collapse in India kills dozens – officials

Several hundred people were reportedly on the newly renovated suspension bridge in Gujarat at the time of incident

More than 60 people have been killed in the collapse of a newly renovated bridge in the Indian state of Gujarat, state government minister Brijesh Merja told the media.

“More than 60 people have died,” the official, who is now at the scene of the tragedy, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He earlier revealed that some people died after being rescued.

Dozens of people have been injured, according to reports, and a rescue operation is ongoing.

The Home Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, said the tragedy occurred at around 6:30pm local time on Sunday, when 150 people were on the bridge.

According to the witnesses, there may have been up to 500 people on the bridge at the time.

The 230-metre bridge was built in the 19th century, during British rule. It reopened to the public this week, after a six-month renovation. It is believed the structure was unable to support the weight of the large number of people walking on it.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the tragedy with Gujarat senior officials.

“Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected,” Modi said.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

India’s President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolences to all those affected, saying the tragedy in Morbi has left her “worried.”

“Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims,” the president said on her official Twitter account, which is run by her office.

