icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 08:24
HomeWorld News

Iran retaliates against the EU

Tehran has imposed tit-for-tat sanctions on European individuals and organizations
Iran retaliates against the EU
FILE PHOTO. A demonstration Iranian protesters in Iran in Paris, France, on october 09, 2022. ©  Ibrahim Ezzat / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran has imposed retaliatory sanctions, alleging that individuals and institutions in the EU were fueling rioting in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the EU for targeting entities in Iran with sanctions earlier this month. It announced imposing retaliatory measures against parties that are engaged in “encouraging and inciting terrorism, violence, and hatred,” allegedly causing riots and terrorist attacks in Iran.

The list of organizations has several media outlets, including Germany’s Deutsche Welle Persian and France’s RFI Persian. Iran also sanctioned a number of NGOs, such as the French-funded International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism.

Among the individuals on the blacklist are top figures in the sanctioned organizations as well as some European officials, including MEPs, French lawmakers, and the heads of French municipalities. Tehran also imposed restrictions on two senior figures in the newsroom of the German tabloid Bild.

READ MORE: Terrorist attack kills 15 in Iran

The measure prevents sanctioned individuals from traveling to Iran. Any property of people and groups on the list in Iranian jurisdiction would be confiscated.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions against Iranian organizations and officials, whom Brussels accused of violating human rights. The move came in the wake of large-scale protests in the county, which were triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by Iran’s morality police and died hours later. Authorities said she had a pre-existing medical condition that had proven to be fatal, but some members of her family claimed she was beaten to death.

READ MORE: US resorting to ‘information terrorism’ – Iran

The EU sanctions targeted the police branch, officially named Gasht-e-Ershad (Guidance Patrol), as well as organizations involved in Iran’s response to the mass protests and riots. A statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry called those sanctions “baseless” and interfering with Iranian domestic affairs.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies